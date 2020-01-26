Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Eugene Mayer. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

March 24, 1935 - January 8, 2020 Our beloved husband, father, and friend, Harold Eugene Mayer, went home to be with The Lord on January 8, 2020. Harold was born on March 24, 1935 in Cheney, KS. He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of over 63 years. He is also survived by one sibling, seven children, 14 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, James Lawrence Mayer. Harold had an extensive career at Boeing, starting in Wichita, KS and transferred to Everett, WA in 1969. When he retired from there he started and co-owned Air Metal Northwest and retired from Flight Structures. He later founded his own company, Universal Repair Service. In retirement, he built his dream home and enjoyed many hours in his shop. His main hobby was building intricate models. Harold was a great man, and will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in his treasured shop. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Harold's name to the .





