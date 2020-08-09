1/1
Harold "Fuzzy" Gouge
1926 - 2020
Harold "Fuzzy" Gouge

 

Harold Ivan Gouge, born on 10/28/1926 in Gentry, Arkansas to Charles and Viola Gouge, passed to join his wife, Carol (Gunderson) Gouge, and his Lord on 07/28/2020 at Arlington, WA. Harold and Carol were married in Arlington, WA on 11/23/1945 in Arlington, WA, and enjoyed over 68 years together. Harold is survived by his children: Sandi (Merle) McCaulley of Darrington, WA; Rod (Wilma) Gouge of Wylie, TX; Vicki Elders of Monroe, WA; and Bob (Ellen) Gouge of Sacramento, CA. Grandchildren: Brenda (Barry) Cave; Martin (Deanna) McCaulley; Warren (Catherine) Gouge; Kevin (Whitney) Gouge; Eric (Tabitha) Elders; Aaron (Lisa) Elders; and Tami Lee; 14 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren (with another on the way). Harold and Carol fostered many children, including a group home for teens in Klamath Falls, OR.

Harold attended Walla Walla Academy and Portland State University; he worked as a telegrapher and depot agent for the Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern Railroads. He served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Seaman First Class. He was a member of the Darrington United Methodist Church.

Dad loved music: he played the harmonica, yodeled (he fulfilled a lifelong dream and yodeled center stage at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville), and sang for so many people; he pitched for the Moose Lodge baseball team; square danced and clogged with Carol; rode horses; was an avid fisherman, he hunted, and, in his later years, enjoyed Wii bowling.

Dad was a loving husband, father, and grandparent. The grandkids, and others, called him Papa Fuzzy. He loved children; had a great sense of humor (his rendition of Herman, my pet bear was a family favorite); he was a man of integrity, honest, cheerful, a great helper, and friend to all he met.

The family wishes to extend their sincere and deepest gratitude to the caring, and compassionate people at the Arlington Health & Rehab in Arlington, WA and Continuum Hospice & Palliative Care. They are awesome!

Due to the continuing Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Housing Hope or the United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR), P.O.Box 609 Darrington, WA 98241 in Harold's name.

October 28, 1926 - July 28, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
