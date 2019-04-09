Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold McKinley Bates. View Sign

Harold McKinley "Mick" Bates It is with great sadness that "Mick" Bates passed away on the morning of March 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. He was born December 19, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to Neil and Della Bates. Mick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Bates; there three children, Vickie (Peter), Anthony (Cathy), and Kimberly (Jerald). He will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Alexander, Lacie (Joshua), Nicholas, Thaddeus, Thomas, and Joshua. He also has three great grand-children, Nathaniel, Guinevere, and Jeremiah. Mick was preceded in by his father, Neil Bates, mother, Della Wright Bates, and brother, William "Bill" Bates. Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spokane. Internment of his ashes will be the same day at 2pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers please donate to CurePSP at



Harold McKinley "Mick" Bates It is with great sadness that "Mick" Bates passed away on the morning of March 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. He was born December 19, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to Neil and Della Bates. Mick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Bates; there three children, Vickie (Peter), Anthony (Cathy), and Kimberly (Jerald). He will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Alexander, Lacie (Joshua), Nicholas, Thaddeus, Thomas, and Joshua. He also has three great grand-children, Nathaniel, Guinevere, and Jeremiah. Mick was preceded in by his father, Neil Bates, mother, Della Wright Bates, and brother, William "Bill" Bates. Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spokane. Internment of his ashes will be the same day at 2pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers please donate to CurePSP at www.PSP.org . Mick will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather and a good friend. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close