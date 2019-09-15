Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold N. "Butch" Ohlsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Norman "Butch" Ohlsen Harold "Butch" Ohlsen was born June 5, 1941 to Peter and Alice (Rogers) Ohlsen and was the oldest of their four kids. Butch spent his entire life in Monroe, WA, never far from the land and farm his grandfather homesteaded on the Ben Howard Road in the 1880s. Butch was a Bearcat, graduating in the class of 1959 and was honored by the Future Farmers of America with the American Farmer award in 1960. On March 19, 1966 he married Margaret E. (Rule) Ohlsen and together they had two kids, Christine and Michael. He was drafted into the Army and served in the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam. He and Marg farmed and milked a small herd of dairy cows until 1976 and then he started Ohlsen Electric and worked as an electrician until his retirement. Butch could fix and make anything. Butch was an active, 62 year member of Tualco Grange #284 and a past state officer of the Washington State Grange; a life member of the Monroe Masonic Lodge; and was active with the Monroe Historical Society and many other civic endeavors and committees benefiting Monroe. Butch loved rooting for his kids and grandkids at sporting events, camping with extended family and friends, growing a big vegetable garden, and giving away hand-made creations. His 25 year fight with Parkinson's Disease ended on September 6, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret, daughter, Christine (Duane) Hamp, son, Michael (Brenda) Ohlsen; grandsons, Kyle Ohlsen and Tanner (Jordan) Ohlsen; siblings, Harriet (Alan) Barr, Roger (Judy) Ohlsen and Don Ohlsen, sister-in-law, Rita Dunn and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Please join Butch's family and friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cascade Community Church, 14377 Fryelands Boulevard SE, Monroe for a potluck and to smile and laugh over shared memories. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014; the Monroe Historical Society, PO Box 1044, Monroe WA 98272; or the Sky Valley Food Bank, PO Box 724, Monroe WA 98272.



Harold Norman "Butch" Ohlsen Harold "Butch" Ohlsen was born June 5, 1941 to Peter and Alice (Rogers) Ohlsen and was the oldest of their four kids. Butch spent his entire life in Monroe, WA, never far from the land and farm his grandfather homesteaded on the Ben Howard Road in the 1880s. Butch was a Bearcat, graduating in the class of 1959 and was honored by the Future Farmers of America with the American Farmer award in 1960. On March 19, 1966 he married Margaret E. (Rule) Ohlsen and together they had two kids, Christine and Michael. He was drafted into the Army and served in the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam. He and Marg farmed and milked a small herd of dairy cows until 1976 and then he started Ohlsen Electric and worked as an electrician until his retirement. Butch could fix and make anything. Butch was an active, 62 year member of Tualco Grange #284 and a past state officer of the Washington State Grange; a life member of the Monroe Masonic Lodge; and was active with the Monroe Historical Society and many other civic endeavors and committees benefiting Monroe. Butch loved rooting for his kids and grandkids at sporting events, camping with extended family and friends, growing a big vegetable garden, and giving away hand-made creations. His 25 year fight with Parkinson's Disease ended on September 6, 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret, daughter, Christine (Duane) Hamp, son, Michael (Brenda) Ohlsen; grandsons, Kyle Ohlsen and Tanner (Jordan) Ohlsen; siblings, Harriet (Alan) Barr, Roger (Judy) Ohlsen and Don Ohlsen, sister-in-law, Rita Dunn and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Please join Butch's family and friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Cascade Community Church, 14377 Fryelands Boulevard SE, Monroe for a potluck and to smile and laugh over shared memories. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown MD 21741-5014; the Monroe Historical Society, PO Box 1044, Monroe WA 98272; or the Sky Valley Food Bank, PO Box 724, Monroe WA 98272. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.