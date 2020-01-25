Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Ewaliko Nakapahu Robinson Harold Robinson, 91, known throughout the community as Sugar, Pineapple or Robbie, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home in Silver Lake. Born Harold Ewaliko Nakapaahu in Honolulu, HI, his mother married an American GI, where they took on the Robinson last name. The family moved to Snohomish, WA, where he met and married his love, Sally. A long career as an Everett longshoreman, he retired in 1993 as an accomplished winch driver. An exceptional athlete, he excelled as a bowler with several 300 games. A golfer since his early years in Honolulu, as a caddy at the Ala Wai Golf Course. Harold was very well known at most of the local courses and had two hole in ones. Raising six kids, he was always there to support them, especially when it came to sports. A volunteer for 30 years as a Little League Umpire in South Everett Little League. He was very proud of his trips to Regional as well as an invite to the Little League World Series as an alternate. Harold had a rough exterior but was a big teddy bear inside. He had a unique sense of humor that made him an incredible husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Harold is survived by his wife, Sally; and their children: Joe, Tracey, Micheal, Jeff, Robin, Shawn and their families; his 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; Harold's nieces: Susie, Anna and Bonnie. He is preceded in death by his deeply loved granddaughter, Ali; beloved mother, Eleanor; his older brother, Wingate; his younger siblings, Anita, Henrick; and his son, Mark. "I am standing upon the seashore. A ship at my side spreads his white sails to the morning breeze and starts for the blue ocean. He is an object of strength and I stand and watch him until at length he is a speck of white cloud just where the sea and sky come down to mingle with each other. Then someone at my side says: "He is gone." Gone from my sight but never from my heart." Rest In Peace, Harold. We love you so very much. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



