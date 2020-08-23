Harry died at age 97 in his long-term hometown of Everett Washington of complications from a recent stroke. Harry overcame setbacks as a depression era child to become an incredibly productive and engaged person who contributed greatly to those around him and society in general. He was a WWII army veteran who was part of the 2nd wave landing at Normandy shortly after D-Day. He put his heart into every venture he undertook including raising a productive family and will be remembered for many talents ranging from mechanical, construction, concrete, carpentry, finish work, metalwork, art and pie making. His creations ranged from complete buildings to salmon barbecues, metal puzzles, and unique mousetraps.

Harry raised his family in a home that he constructed himself in 1955. He lived in his home for 65 years, even after his stroke at age 96. He was a hard worker who was always committed to the 'task at hand' and 'common sense'. He took great pride in self-sufficiency. He was consulted frequently by others to tap his broad knowledge of 'how things work'. In addition to his many talents and hardworking nature, he was a truly kind and gentle man. He combined his talents, work ethic, and kindness to contribute extensively to Tall Timber Ranch, a Presbyterian youth camp near Lake Wenatchee, and considered it his home-away-from-home during his 'first' retirement; indeed, he lived there about half the time. His work at Tall Timber was all about the kids. He will be missed by all that knew him except possibly a few well-flattened mice! Harry leaves behind his four children, Dave Crosby, Diane Axelson, Karen Crosby, and Dean Crosby, two stepchildren, Joy Fairchild and Richard Fairchild, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Tall Timber Ranch. You can donate online at TallTimber.org/donate or by mailing a check with "Harry" in the memo line to Tall Timber, 27875 White River Road, Leavenworth, WA 98826

A celebration of his life will be held sometime next year after it is safer for people to gather. If you wish to be notified of this celebration, please send an email to hstonecrosby@gmail.com letting us know your name(s) and that you want to be informed about Harry's Celebration of Life.

April 15, 1923 - August 10, 2020