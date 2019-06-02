Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry James Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry James Hansen, 84, passed away May 25, 2019, in Arcadia, CA. He lived on Sunnyside Boulevard and graduated from Marysville High School in 1954. After graduating from Central Washington with a degree in Education, he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He then moved to California and taught for 34 years in the El Monte City School District and also worked for H & R Block as a tax preparer. He married Delphine Cabral on August 15, 1965 and they moved to Arcadia, CA in 1971, which would be their home for the rest of their lives. Harry enjoyed gardening and loved all sports, especially Angels baseball and UW Huskies football. He was predeceased by his wife, Delphine; and his parents, Otto and Elma Hansen. Harry is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Gracia; his son, Erick and his wife, Melony; his five grandchildren, Bryan, Andrea, Jared, Luke, Blake; two great-grandchildren, Sasha and Austin; his sister, JoAnne Shoemaker who lives in Edmonds, WA; nephew, Dan; and niece, Christine. In lieu of flowers, Harry and his family request that you give a "Go Huskies" during the next UW football game.



