Harry D. Koch, age 74 of Arlington, WA died at home on September 27,2020 from kidney cancer. He was born October 5, 1945 in Monroe, WA.

Harry served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966, he was stationed in Germany for most of his service. He was a great marble player in his youth, representing Arlington at the state playoffs coming in second. In his youth he worked at local dairy farms. Harry went on becoming a log rafter and millwright. He retired in 2008 from Northwest Hardwood in Arlington.

Harry loved to golf, fish, crab, hunt and dig for clams. His love for cards, especially crib, was endless. He never tired of playing.

Harry was a kind, caring and loving man and will be greatly missed and remembered by all who know and loved him.

Harry leaves behind his partner Janet West, daughter Tania Day and son in law Alan Day, son Terry Koch, grandchildren Jessie Bohannon, Kyle and Jen Bohannon, Cody and Michael Koch and great granddaughter Caelynn Bohannon.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care and to his nurses Camille and OC Sara.

No service planned at this time due to Covid 19.

