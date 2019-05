Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory Harry Lawrence Hansen October 21, 1947 - May 16, 2018 It was time for you to go as you were ready for your new journey to begin. For me it was the beginning of my journey without my sweetheart, my best friend, my soul-mate. You are missed by many but travel with us in our hearts everyday. Loving you, LuAnn and family

In Loving Memory Harry Lawrence Hansen October 21, 1947 - May 16, 2018 It was time for you to go as you were ready for your new journey to begin. For me it was the beginning of my journey without my sweetheart, my best friend, my soul-mate. You are missed by many but travel with us in our hearts everyday. Loving you, LuAnn and family Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 16, 2019

