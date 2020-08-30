On August 10th 2020 the Spencer family lost our dad, Grampa, and Great Grampa, Harry Spencer Jr. as he passed into history at the age of 99. Another of the Greatest Generation has moved on.

Dad was born in 1921 and raised in the Beverly Park area of Everett and worked at his parents Spencer Grocery growing up, graduating from Everett High in 1939. After high school he worked part time in banking for two years and finished up his AA degree at Everett Community College.

In 1942 he enlisted in what was then the Army Air Corps (now Air Force), trained in Kansas and California and then shipped out to serve as a bombardier on Boeing's new B-29 long range bombers, first in missions over China and then over Japan. He would fly 35 missions overall, including one of the first U.S. bombing missions on Japan. Lieutenant Spencer received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with three cloisters, the Atlantic Theater Ribbon, and 4 battle stars. Dad was very proud of answering the call to fight for his country!

After the war Harry came back and worked in banking for 35 years mostly as a lending officer and retired in 1984. For many years he was a fixture in the corner window of First National Bank of Everett, and Seattle First National Bank at Hewitt and Colby in Everett and financed and helped many many people buy homes over the years, often when their odds of doing so looked unlikely. It was common knowledge that if you needed banking help you went and saw Harry.

He was also proud of being a "community" guy. He was a lifetime member of the Everett Elks, Treasurer of the then Snohomish County March of Dimes, treasurer at Trinity Lutheran Church, board member of Bethany of Everett, board member and chairman of the Everett Housing Authority, long time member of the Everett Exchange Club, and active with United Way, and Creative Learning.

Besides work dad and mom spent 70 years of great summers at the family beach house on Camano Island, where no crab was safe and the family and friends get togethers were many! He loved his beach house!

In both war and peace Harry travelled the world from Canada to Europe to Asia and the Middle East, mostly with mom, did several cruises, and he and mom spent many many hours and nights at baseball, basketball, dance, and soccer games for their grand kids.

Dad leaves behind his wife of 73 years Dorothy, his four sons and wives Dennis (Dora), Steve (Loris) Tim (Kirsten) and Mike (Kristy) ten grandchildren: Shannon, David, Heather (Rick) , Scott (Stacey), Dawn (Ben), Olivia, Joel, Christian (Lauren), Ryan, and Katie, and six great grandchildren: Zach and Aiden, Emerson and Quin, Louisa, and Stephen A.

Our family was very blessed to have dad for all the years we did and have many great stories and memories of him. He had a great life and is probably delighted to be in Heaven and reunited with so many of his war buddies who never came home and friends who passed before him. Harry Spencer was our hero and one of a kind. We love you and already miss you Dad.

Due to Covid 19 there will be no public service. The family is honoring him with a private celebration of his life! Dad did ask that should people like to make a donation in his name they can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Everett.

August 10, 2020