Harry William Stuchell Sr. April 24, 1924 - January 29, 2020 Harry William Stuchell Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born April 24, 1924 at General Hospital in Everett, WA. He graduated from Lakeside Prep School in 1942. He attended the University of Washington and pledged Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. In 1943, Harry enrolled in the Army Air Corps and graduated as a 2nd Lieutenant. There, he found a lifelong love of flying. Family friends since birth, Harry dated Carol Carpenter in high school and married her in 1946. They were happily married for 64 years. He is preceded in death by wife, Carol Stuchell; parents, Edwin and Neva Stuchell; sister, Phylis Stuchell; son, Harry Stuchell Jr. (Sandy); sons-in-law: Carl Chapman and Paul Kniest; and granddaughter-in-law, Melissa Peterson. Harry worked at Eclipse Mill, the family business, until it burned down in 1962. After the fire, he continued in the lumber business with interests in mills in Eastern Washington and Oregon. He later founded Stuchell Enterprises and enjoyed working well into his 90's. Harry was a devoted family man. He led by example and was always there for people, most of all, his family. Happy memories were made at Priest Point, Tulalip Shores and many family trips. While he enjoyed a number of activities such as golf, singing and dancing, one of his favorites was skippering his boat, the Eclipse. Harry was a strong community supporter. He served on several local boards and supported many local charities. He was a longtime member of Hoo Hoo International, Everett Golf and Country Club and First Presbyterian Church of Everett. He is survived by his children: Jean (Bill) Messner, Dawn Stuchell, Barb (Rick) Johnson, Linda Chapman, Debbie (Randy) Roberts and Nancy Kniest; his grandchildren: Matt (Heather) Peterson, Monica (Scott) Bouwens, Becky Carter, DJ (Hallie) Peterson, Jeana Bruns, Andy Messner, Brian (Stefanie) Stuchell, Anne (Ryan) Haines, Megan (Adam) Wickstead, Angela (Reggie) Jackson, Dana (Kyle) Auslund, Holly (John) Appelgate, Eric Chapman, Carol (Matt) Schreifels, Jeff (Renae) Chapman, Jenny Chapman, Chris (Danielle) Roberts, Evan (Sara) Roberts, Emily Roberts, Marissa (Mark) Jagnow, Zack Kniest, Lianne Kniest, Haley Kniest; and 31 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Sherry and her team for the loving care and support they gave Harry. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020
