Harry Warren Barton, treasured husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Everett, WA surrounded by his family. The son of Harry Warren and Lillian Barton, Warren (whom he was called by family and close friends) was raised in Seattle and San Francisco with his six siblings. Warren graduated from Blanchet High School and continued his education at the University of Washington. He also attended Yale where he studied intermediate Chinese. It was love at first sight when Warren met Judith Walker in January of 1962. St. Patrick's Day marks their first date, and this August 16, 2019 they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage. Warren and Judy traveled the country as he served in the United States Army, working in intelligence as a linguist, and retiring after 20 years as a Warrant Officer. Warren started a second career at the Boeing Company as a machinist. Warren leaves behind his beloved wife Judy, five children, and 10 grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Everett, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the family home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019