Harry Zaro Sr.
1932 - 2020
Harry Zaro, 88, of Everett, WA passed away on October 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer and will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and subsequently attended the J.M Perry Institute. He went on to have a long career with AMF in their Bowling Products Division. In 1986, Harry, together with his wife, opened Haller Lake Children's Center. The center was recognized for its high quality of care and instruction.

Harry was a humble person and never one to lavish himself with gifts. He showered those around him with his love, humor, wit and many talents.

Harry never did anything half way. His vegetable and flower gardens were the envy of the family. If you noticed a particular dahlia you liked, he divided it and gave you bulbs for your garden. If you had a home improvement project going on, he was there to help. When your car was in the shop, he would get a call with the details, to see if the car mechanic knew what he was talking about. He could fix almost anything. He loved the challenge, and was seldom stumped. Thank you for the wonderful example of what a lifetime of love looks like.

Harry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois; five children: Harry Jr (Jeannie), Kelly (Gary Morgan), Scott (Julie), Craig (Tammy), Doug (Sarah), 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Jessica and grandson Joseph.

March 9, 1932 - October 12, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
