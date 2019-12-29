Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Goldie Waller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Friend peacefully passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 97 years old. Mom will now be able to join Dad (Kenneth Waller) who passed away July 9, 2006. Mom was born in Akeley, Minnesota, March 4, 1922, to Jay and Myrtle Carver. Mom had five brothers and three sisters. Mom met our Dad Kenneth S. Waller in Minnesota and were married July 13, 1940 in Park Rapids, Minnesota. Mom and Dad had four children, Kenny, Bonnie, Janice and Larry. Shortly after Larry was born, Mom and Dad figured it was time to move the family out west due to lack of work and the extremely cold winters in Minnesota. Our dad always told us kids that in the winter time the snow got as high as the tops of the telephone poles and he was afraid we would get lost in the backyard and they wouldn't find us until spring. We picked up and moved out West in 1947, first settling in Seal Rock, Oregon. After a short stay there, mom and dad picked up and moved to Monroe, Washington where mom, Dad and us kids found our new home. Dad and mom lived there until dad passed away in 2006, mom continued to live there until she was 93 (2015), then moved into Pacifica Memory care in Snohomish where she lived until her passing. Mom was a great mother, grandma, GG, and friend. She loved to cook. She loved to go camping, hunting, fishing with family, playing bingo and pinochle with friends. Mom loved her family. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth of 66 years; her father, Jay Carver; mother, Myrtle Carver; her daughter, Janice; siblings, Gustie, Vern, Patty, Abbie, Ada ,Jim, Earl and Betty. Mom is survived by three children, Kenny (Joyce), Bonnie Leonard, and Larry (LaVi); four grandchildren, Scot (Trish), Becky (Justin), Lisa (Derek), and Kenneth; seven greatgrandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Brittney, Kendra, Jordan, Ryan and Hunter. Per Mom's request there will be no service. Donations can be made in Mom's name to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County.



