February 29, 1924 - April 2, 2019 Hazel passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at Providence Hospital Everett after a brief illness. She was born in Ketchikan, AK on February 29, 1924 to Arthur William and Esther Augusta Carlson. Hazel moved from Ketchikan as a young girl to Everett, WA and attended Washington Elementary, North Junior, and graduating from Everett High in 1944. Following graduation Hazel attended the University of Washington where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and studied Art. Continuing her interest in art, Hazel attended the Chouinard's Art Institute in Los Angeles. She married her high school sweetheart, Peter T. Lee on June 27, 1947. They settled in North Everett where she continued freelancing in Art and Pete taught school at Everett High. They raised 3 sons, Robert (Bob), James (Jim), and William (Bill). Hazel was an avid gardener, cook and will be especially remembered for her blackberry pies, raspberry jams, Swedish Pancakes, personalized hand-drawn birthday cards and her Halloween Pumpkins - (favorites of the neighborhood and grandchildren). She was preceded in death by Peter in 2001. Hazel leaves behind her sons, Robert (Jackie), James (Pam) and William, (Michael); grandchildren, Stephen Lee (Cheryl), Michelle Poletski, Christine Cronin (Brian) and Jamie Lee; and seven great grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Shelley Finn and her care team in addition to the Caregivers at Providence Hospice for their support for Hazel and her family. At Hazels' request, no services will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 25, 2019