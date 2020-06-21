Helen Allen (Anderson), 93, passed away June 16, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Everett after a stroke at home. She was born in Monroe, WA on November 28, 1926 to parents Oscar and Arvida Anderson. She lived on Chain Lake, attended Roosevelt Grade School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1945. She returned to Chain Lake and lived the last 3 years of life across the street from the home she grew up in.
Helen's first job was at the Everett Naval Shipyard until it closed, she then worked at the Mill in Everett along the Snohomish river. She met Glen Allen on a blind date, he proposed in October 1945 and they were married by March of 1946 at Central Christian Church in Everett. They were married 69 years. Helen and Glen worked alongside one another for 43 years at the Marysville Livestock Auction. She liked to sew clothes for her daughters, loved tending to her flowers and was a great baker. She was a member of the South Lake Stevens Grange, VASA (Frihet Lodge), and Roosevelt Country Club.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Glen, her parents and brother Erold. She is survived by her sister Doris (Julian) Del Ciello, sister in-law Ione (Bob) Blair, son Gary (Diane) Allen, and daughters Julie (Dennis) Edmondson and Janelle (Lee) MacDicken, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She attended Central Christian Church/Central Faith in Snohomish until her death. She loved the Lord, her family, and friends. If you would like to donate in her honor, please give to the American Lung Association or the charity of your choice. November 28, 1926 - June 16, 2020
