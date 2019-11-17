Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering at the home of Phil and Jeanne Mitchell Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 14, 1944 - Nov. 7, 2019 Helen B. Harris, named for both of her grandmothers, passed away on November 7, 2019, after several years of ill health. She was born on December 14, 1944, to James and Mary Harris, in Santa Monica, CA. While growing up, the family lived in Wyoming and Colorado for several years before moving to Washington State, eventually settling in the Marysville-Arlington, WA area. Helen was a graduate of Marysville High School with the Class of 1963. She then went on to attend business school. She worked for various companies in the Everett, WA area, eventually joining General Telephone Company, where she worked in the telecommunications industry until her retirement. Helen enjoyed people, and worked for several years as a waitress in the restaurant business. Her sense of humor made her well-known and liked by her customers. Helen was preceded in passing by her parents, Jim and Mary Harris. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne (Phil) Mitchell, of Everett; children: Maryellen Zell of Anacortes, WA; and John (Sarah) Husby of Gig Harbor, WA; grandchildren: Chandler Eichele of Stanwood, WA; and Isla and Rylan Husby of Gig Harbor, WA; nieces, Jennifer Ann Mitchell and Nicole Marie Palmer, both of Everett. A memorial is planned for Saturday, December 14, 2019 (her birthday!), at the home of Phil and Jeanne Mitchell in Everett. The entire family wishes to profoundly say THANK YOU to Helen's sister Jeanne for her loving patience, care, and unwavering attention to her needs.



Dec. 14, 1944 - Nov. 7, 2019 Helen B. Harris, named for both of her grandmothers, passed away on November 7, 2019, after several years of ill health. She was born on December 14, 1944, to James and Mary Harris, in Santa Monica, CA. While growing up, the family lived in Wyoming and Colorado for several years before moving to Washington State, eventually settling in the Marysville-Arlington, WA area. Helen was a graduate of Marysville High School with the Class of 1963. She then went on to attend business school. She worked for various companies in the Everett, WA area, eventually joining General Telephone Company, where she worked in the telecommunications industry until her retirement. Helen enjoyed people, and worked for several years as a waitress in the restaurant business. Her sense of humor made her well-known and liked by her customers. Helen was preceded in passing by her parents, Jim and Mary Harris. She is survived by her sister, Jeanne (Phil) Mitchell, of Everett; children: Maryellen Zell of Anacortes, WA; and John (Sarah) Husby of Gig Harbor, WA; grandchildren: Chandler Eichele of Stanwood, WA; and Isla and Rylan Husby of Gig Harbor, WA; nieces, Jennifer Ann Mitchell and Nicole Marie Palmer, both of Everett. A memorial is planned for Saturday, December 14, 2019 (her birthday!), at the home of Phil and Jeanne Mitchell in Everett. The entire family wishes to profoundly say THANK YOU to Helen's sister Jeanne for her loving patience, care, and unwavering attention to her needs. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close