Helen Louise Mock passed away on September 28 at Providence Hospital in Everett after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Seattle, WA, on July 15, 1958, to Herschel and Cynthia Carter. She graduated from Lynnwood High School and the Culinary Arts Program at Everett Community College, where she met her husband, James Mock. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. A devout Christian and a proud member of Bethel Baptist Church, she was active with the Nursery, sending birthday cards and helping the children with their memory verses. Helen was artistic and enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and loved to knit and crochet, often donating many items to the homeless. She leaves her husband, James Mock, her loving daughter, Danielle Barber (Michael), and her three grandchildren, Alexis, Alijah, and Neveah. She is also survived by her mother, Cynthia Carter, sisters, Mary Jane Bartram, Anne Chase (Jim), and Nancy Thompson (Ron). Also brothers, Herschel Carter Jr, and Mack Carter(Aeyoung Hwang). She leaves 3 nieces, 4 nephews, and was proceeded in death by her father. The family wants to send a special thank you to Helen's care worker, Leethin Wilson. In place of flowers, donations to Bethel Baptist Church, 2625 Hoyt Ave. Everett, WA 98201, are suggested. A memorial Service is planned for a later date.

July 15, 1958 - September 28, 2020