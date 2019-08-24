Helen L. Christian Helen Christian of Everett, Washington passed away in her sleep, July 15, 2019. Born Helen Louise Argenti in 1930, she attended Garfield High in Seattle and obtained her teaching degree at UW where she met her future husband, Gordon Christian. Helen retired from teaching in 1985 with many fond memories and wonderful stories of her students. Never one to turn down an adventure, she was a loyal friend with a contagious sense of humor. She loved to play bridge, adored cats, skiing, and travel. Helen leaves a daughter, Catherine and grandson, Gordon. Life Celebration will be held at Mukilteo Foursquare Church, September 7, 2019 from 1pm – 3pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 24, 2019