Helen Ingalls of Marysville, WA, passed September 5, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was born Helen Jensen, in Everett, WA, on January 7, 1935 at the old Everett General Hospital. Part of her youth was spent on Summit Avenue in Everett. The family eventually moved to a different home on Virginia Avenue, where she held a paper route for a number of years, something she was always proud of. She graduated from Everett High School in 1953 where she participated in club activities and was on the honor roll every year. Later, after graduating from High School, she took a job as a dental assistant. While working, she enjoyed traveling and took a number of trips to Oregon, California and Nevada. Later she settled at the Everett Title Company where she would meet her eventual husband, Bill Ingalls, whose father worked there. They were married in 1959 and remained so for 25 years. After marrying Helen devoted herself to her family and her three children, Brian, Craig and Philip. She cared deeply for them and saw them through thick and thin. She also focused on her children's interests and development - interesting them in hobbies, arts and crafts; going on trips to local antique stores looking for bottles, insulators, comic books; and whatever else her children were fascinated by. Summers at the beach house were a special time for her: playing Mille Bornes and Mad Libs with the family, snacking on Good Humor bars and Red Vines, and adventurous trips to the store using back roads were all part of a special time spent there. Shortly after being married, Helen converted to Roman Catholicism and it became an important part of her life. She eventually sent her three sons through Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, where she volunteered regularly, had many friends, and eventually served as the school receptionist. Helen was, for her sons, their greatest supporter when it came to the various sports they participated in. She made it a priority to attend every game and provide transportation to and from practice. In her later years she continued to be focused on her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often taking on the role of babysitter for them, as well as for the children of friends. Helen was always a curious person. She would spend much of her free time reading and there was a time where she went through a couple books each week. When working around the home, she always had a radio on to keep in touch with what was going on in the world. She absolutely loved the internet. It allowed her to indulge her curiosity and she loved sharing her discoveries with her friends and family. She loved messaging with them and exchanging emails. She also developed an interest in photography and had a keen eye for photographing flowers. She also started a small gemstone collection with her son. She eventually began researching and compiling a family genealogy. She was a sweet soul, friend to all who knew her, and her loving kindness will always be part of those she knew. Mom possessed an uncanny ability for recalling dates, whether it be a birthday, anniversary, or some other important event. She never had to rely on a calendar, as those memorable occasions so significant to others were every bit as important to her. Her quick wit and wonderful, gentle sense of humor will be sorely missed. She was preceded in her passing by her mother and father, Aagot and Halvdan Jensen; her sister, Elsie; her former husband, Bill; her brother-in-law, Frank; and her first-born son who passed shortly after birth. She is survived by her sons, Brian (Patti), Craig and Philip; her sister, Betty, and brother, Harold; and grandchildren, Benjamin (Aprill) and Steven; great grandchildren, Brayden, Audrey, and Blake; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Everett, to be followed by a graveside service and a reception. In lieu of flowers, Helen asked that donations be made to the .



