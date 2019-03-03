Born July 4, 1926 in Monroe, WA, departed this life February 26, 2019 in Monroe. She was 92. Helen graduated from Monroe High School. She married the love of her life, Donald E. Dennis, on October 12, 1945. She enjoyed playing tennis, crocheting, knitting, and was known to make some mean lefse. Helen is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Donald Alan Dennis, Kenneth Edward Dennis, and Stephen Keith Dennis, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Louis Dennis. A memorial service celebrating Helen's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Mountainview Christian Fellowship, 211 6th St, Sultan, WA 98294.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019