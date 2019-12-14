Helen Lucille Knavel, 108, formerly of Everett, WA was born on January 24, 1911 in Aplington, Iowa and passed away on December 9, 2019 in Shoreline, Washington. She is survived by her son, Bill; grandson, Gary Dean Knavel; two great grand sons, Josh and Jered. She was preceded in death by her husband, George 1953 and her son, Gary Dean Knavel in 1965. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, Everett WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 14, 2019