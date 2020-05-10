Helen Mae (Conway) Beckman
1918 - 2020
Oct. 26, 1918 - April 13, 2020 Helen Mae Beckman (Conway) was born Oct. 26, 1918 and passed away peacefully at her home, of 75 years, in Clinton on Whidbey Island, April 13, 2020 at the wise age of 101 yrs. Interestingly, Helen was born during the year of the Spanish Flu pandemic, and passed away in the year of the Coronavirus pandemic. Helen was born in Marathon, Iowa and lived early life in Pipestone City, Minnesota. At the age of 11 (1930), her parents decided to caravan west, settling in Mt. Vernon, Washington. While working as a waitress in Everett, Helen met Dale Beckman, who she would soon marry (Aug. 17, 1940). In 1942, they settled in Clinton, raising their four daughters. Dale Beckman would pass away in September, 1985. Helen continued to remain in their home, overlooking the Clinton Ferry where Dale spent his career as a Captain. Helen was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. She enjoyed the fun that her and Dale would have, often going dancing. She taught her daughters work ethic, as they would raise chickens and pigs, milking the cow, and tending the garden. Helen and Dale would also welcome Helen's father to live with them. Helen would also need to keep a keen eye on her daughters, informing Dale each evening, the antics that the kids were up to that day. She was the matriarch of a large family, including six (6) generations. In later years, her granddaughter Debbie Stockholm (Tuff) would move in, and they would care for each other for more than 20 years. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Frederick and Mary (Pelley) Conway; siblings, Earl, Doris, and Ronald. She is survived by four amazing daughters Betty Novarra (Vincent, deceased), Sharon Pappas (Louis), Donna Hanson (Bill), Barbara "Boom Boom" Compton (John); she is also survived by eight (8) beautiful grandchildren; 15 loving great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and two (2) great-great-great-grandchildren. One blessed family, all because of you, Helen Mae Beckman. Happy Mother's Day, Mama! A memorial will be held following current social distancing guidelines. As an expression of sympathy, please send memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA 98203
4252522244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Will always remember all the family gatherings up at Uncle Ronnies house when we where younger. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Deanna (Dahlman/Conway)
Family
