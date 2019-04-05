died peacefully of heart failure Friday, March 22, 2019, in Mount Vernon, WA. Helen was a devoted teacher and taught Spanish at Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace High Schools until her retirement. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 8, 2019, at 12:15 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th in Mount Vernon. (exit 226). Those wishing to remember Helen may donate to the in her memory. Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2019