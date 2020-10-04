Helen Nadine (Nation) Aylesworth, age 97, of Mount Vernon, WA passed peacefully on September 30, 2020 at Skagit Valley Hospital after suffering a heart attack the morning before.

Helen was born on November 25th, 1922 in Peetz Colorado to Edythe and Hartley Wagner. She was the 10th of 11 children. She attended school through the 8th grade and on September 8th, 1941 she married her cowboy, Lawrence "Bub" Nation in Kimbal, Nebraska. They had two daughters, Zelda and Gwendlyn, and were blessed with 58 years together until his passing on August 30th, 1999. On September 2nd, 2000 she married Leonard Aylesworth and enjoyed 14 happy years together until Leonard passed away November 26, 2014.

Helen had various career paths that enriched her life. She was a young farmer's wife, a bakery clerk, retail consultant for JC Penney, and became passionate of real estate later in life. She was a real estate agent/broker for 25 years. Of those 25 years she owned her own real estate company, Nation Realty, for 10 years. She sold her business in Marysville, retired, and completed her life as a wonderful wife, hostess, and friend.

Helen made her choice to serve God at very young age. She remained faithful throughout her life, and had a strong dedication to her faith, friends, family and Fellowship that she loved. Helen and Bub enjoyed having an open home in which they had Sunday morning fellowship meetings for many years. Along with her faith she valued hosting big family gatherings and potlucks. All her grandchildren remember her loving and open heart and have many fond memories. They were the love of her life.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers, 4 sisters, 2 husbands, daughter Zelda Crane, and great-great grandchild Lucas Hagen. Helen is survived by her daughter Gwendlyn Chambers (John), son-in-law Harold Crane, longtime friend Gary Oster, Step-children Shirleen, Sally, and Joe (Diane) Aylesworth, 8 grandchildren(spouses), numerous nieces and nephews, 25 great grandchild(spouses), 12 great-great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandbabies on the way come December 2020 and March 2021.

Public viewing will be held from 5pm-7pm on October 5th, 2020 at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home located at 804 State Ave. Marysville, WA 98270. Due to Covid the family will be holding an invitation only grave side service at Arlington Cemetery. For the Public, on October 6th, 2020 at 11am, there will be a call-in number to listen to the service (720)740-9316. You may share your memories of Helen Nation Aylesworth at Legacy.com



