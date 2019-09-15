In Loving Memory Helen Titze Our mother, Helen Titze passed away August 3, 2019. She was born in Liberty, KY, one of 13 children to Floyd and Mayme Randolph. She took pride in Customer Service to all and worked 50+ years as a waitress at Dennys and the local Sugar Shack Restaurant. Helen retired with a lot of great memories and lasting friendships. She endured her hardships and walked her many miles in this lifetime. She passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. R.I.P. in all of God's graces We Love You Mommy
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019