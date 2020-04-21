October 25, 1952 - April 16, 2020 Helen Voigt was born October 25, 1952 in Havre, MT to Charles and Doris Kegel. She passed away on April 16, 2020 in Everett, WA after succumbing to a brain aneurysm. Helen graduated from Northern Montana College with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in 1975 and taught English and Music. She was joined in marriage with her love, Michael Voigt, in 1977. He preceded her in death in 1995. She is survived by her four siblings, Sibyl (JD), Jerry (Peggie), Barb (Jim), and Clint (Martha); her stepchildren, Vicki (Guy) and Ron; her daughters, Jami (Mike) and Karla (Michael); numerous nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren. Up until her sudden passing, Helen enjoyed gardening, solving crossword puzzles, attending concerts, hosting family meals, and exchanging mailed "love letters" with her granddaughter. An interment service will be held at Glacier Memorial Gardens, in Kalispell, MT, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved late husband. This will take place, along with a memorial service, at a later time when family and loved ones are able to gather.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 21, 2020