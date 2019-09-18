Hellen R. Manzer Hellen Manzer, 92, of Olympia, WA, died August 18, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1927 in Snohomish, WA, and spent most of her years in that area. Hellen graduated from Snohomish High School before attending Western Washington Normal School in Bellingham, WA. On November 28,1947, she married John A. Manzer, who preceded her in death on June 16, 1984. They had three children, Don Manzer of Olympia, WA; Donnela Benn (Kent) of Westport, WA; and John (Mike) Manzer (Carol) of Kelso, WA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as two siblings, several nieces, nephews and cousins. As per her request there will be a family gathering rather than formal services. Hellen has been buried next to her husband at Cyprus Lawn Cemetery in Everett. The family suggests remembrances to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 18, 2019