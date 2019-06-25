Henry Allen Smith Henry Allen Smith, 55, always known as Allen, has passed on into the welcoming arms of his Heavenly Father. Although his battle with cancer seemed brief, it was difficult and he fought hard. Ultimately, we know Heavenly Father saw his pain and took him home to rest. Allen was born on November 2, 1963 in Folsom, CA. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School, in 1982, where he played football and wrestled. Allen had many friends in school, one of which was a small girl known as Robin Lynn Dennis. He followed his Father's footsteps into the Lake Stevens Fire Depart-ment in 1981. He served in the fire service for 23 years as a volunteer fireman/EMT. He also served an 18 month mission in 1983 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Roanoke, VA. After his mission, Allen met up with Robin again and they were married on December 20, 1986. They built a beautiful life together and raised five children. Allen had the biggest heart for any and all of those around him, including many "adopted kids." His door was always open to all and everyone was family. He never met a stranger and never had an enemy. Allen is survived by his wife, Robin Smith, and their five children: Brittney (Joel Lundberg and grandkids, Brayden and Kaylee), Jayna (Alex Smith and baby Alliana), Elysia (Fiancé, Robert Vasser), Jonathan (Dillon Heath), and youngest daughter, Heather; parents, Henry and Edwina Smith, and sister, Penny Smith;. nieces, Krystal DeYoung (Cory DeYoung, Alexis, Cidney and Jolene) and Jessica Briggs (Jeff, Kadin and Karmin). His wife, Robin Smith has many extended family members who were important to Allen and always wanted to be with him. There will be a memorial service held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11am, at the LDS Lake Stevens Church building, at 10120 Chapel Hill Rd, Lake Stevens, WA 98258.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 25, 2019