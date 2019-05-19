Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry George Bourdo. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

October 3, 1935 - May 11, 2019 Henry George Bourdo passed away on May 11, 2019 at View Ridge Care Center. Henry (Hank) was born in Pedricktown, NJ October 3, 1935 to Ellen Deppe Bourdo and Frank Bourdo. He was raised in Palma Sola Park, FL by his mother and grandparents, Major Arlington Deppe and "Toots". Hank joined the Marines out of school at the end of the Korean War. He returned to marry Carole Jeanne Briner in June of 1956 and worked as a IBEW lineman in the Chicago area. They raised three children and moved to Colorado in 1971. Hank worked for Sturgeon Electric Company and raised horses on a small ranch until 1978 when he divorced and moved to Seattle. He then met Mary Francis Coats and was married in 1981 residing in Lynnwood, WA. until 1985, then moved to Ritzeville, WA until retirement in 1997. Hank and Mary lived a snowbird's dream traveling to Florida in the winters and returning to Port Susan, WA for the summers, enjoying visiting friends and relatives along the way. In retirement, Hank also enjoyed bowling, bingo, shooting pool and card games, especially pinochle. You could also find Hank drinking beer and watching NASCAR. Being the 12th man for the Seahawks kept him busy too! He is survived by his children, Lynette Bourdo and Chris Perkowitz, Michael and Dianna Bourdo, Lauri Bourdo-Winter, John and Sylvia Coats, Amy and Steve Lawson, and Jesse Coats. His extended family includes 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA, June 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. A military interment at Tahoma National Cemetery will be June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research.





October 3, 1935 - May 11, 2019 Henry George Bourdo passed away on May 11, 2019 at View Ridge Care Center. Henry (Hank) was born in Pedricktown, NJ October 3, 1935 to Ellen Deppe Bourdo and Frank Bourdo. He was raised in Palma Sola Park, FL by his mother and grandparents, Major Arlington Deppe and "Toots". Hank joined the Marines out of school at the end of the Korean War. He returned to marry Carole Jeanne Briner in June of 1956 and worked as a IBEW lineman in the Chicago area. They raised three children and moved to Colorado in 1971. Hank worked for Sturgeon Electric Company and raised horses on a small ranch until 1978 when he divorced and moved to Seattle. He then met Mary Francis Coats and was married in 1981 residing in Lynnwood, WA. until 1985, then moved to Ritzeville, WA until retirement in 1997. Hank and Mary lived a snowbird's dream traveling to Florida in the winters and returning to Port Susan, WA for the summers, enjoying visiting friends and relatives along the way. In retirement, Hank also enjoyed bowling, bingo, shooting pool and card games, especially pinochle. You could also find Hank drinking beer and watching NASCAR. Being the 12th man for the Seahawks kept him busy too! He is survived by his children, Lynette Bourdo and Chris Perkowitz, Michael and Dianna Bourdo, Lauri Bourdo-Winter, John and Sylvia Coats, Amy and Steve Lawson, and Jesse Coats. His extended family includes 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA, June 23, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. A military interment at Tahoma National Cemetery will be June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research. Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close