Jay passed away suddenly but peacefully on August 19, two days shy of his 77th birthday. Born in Chicago on August 21, 1942 to Henry and Rosella Larson, he had lived in the family home in Everett, WA, since 1952 until his death. After graduating from WSU, he enlisted in the army, spending most of his three year stint in West Germany, achieving the rank of Sgt. Jay surrounded himself with books since he was a child, eventually realizing his dream of owning a used book store, LARSON VIDEO & VARIETY BOOKSTORE. From early on he had a deep scholarly interest in Ancient Rome and all eras of European history. He is survived by his sister, Linda (Wally) Hansis and his nine nieces and nephews of his deceased brother, Larry and their children. You are invited to sign the guestbook at: www.evergreen-fh.com. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019