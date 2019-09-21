March 28, 1941 - Sept. 17, 2019 Henry Lee Roy Smith, 78, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Everett, WA. He was born March 28, 1941 in Sacramento, CA. It takes more than words to explain how special Henry was to more people than we can list in this little caption of Henry's life. God, family, and friends were the most important things in his life. He's survived by his wife, Edwina Smith; daughter, Penny; daughter-in-law, Robin; seven grandchildren: Krystal DeYoung (Cory), Jessica Briggs (Jeff), Brittney Lundberg (Joel), Jayna Smith (Alex), Elysia Smith (Bert), Jon Smith and Heather Smith; and eight great-grandchildren: Alexis, Cidney, Jolene, Brayden, Kaylee, Kadin, Karmin and Alliana. Please join us in celebrating his life, Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 10120 Chapel Hill Rd Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 21, 2019