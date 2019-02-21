Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Peter Wind. View Sign

Sept. 3, 1926 -- Feb. 17, 2019 Henry Peter Wind passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 17, 2019 at Vineyard Park in Mountlake Terrace, WA. He was 92 years old. He survived his wife, Shirley Wind, for thirteen months as he slowly declined. He told people that he missed her more than he could describe. He was born in Everett, Washington on September 3, 1926 to Annie DeBoer Wind and Rinko Wind. His father emigrated from the Netherlands and his mother's parents were both emigrants from the Nether-lands. He attended Everett Christian School and graduated from Everett High School where he competed in Track. He attended Calvin College. He met Shirley Thurston in 1949 while working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, where she visited her brother and step-father who were injured in an auto accident. They married in Seattle on February 19, 1951. Henry, known by many as Hank, was a devoted husband and father who worked two jobs in the fifties to support his family. Since nursing was not a respected occupation for a man, he applied to the United States Postal Service where he worked for over thirty years, starting as a dock worker and becoming a well-loved supervisor at the Seattle Terminal Annex. His loving and happy disposition was infectious. He welcomed all who came into his life with joy and love. He doted on his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild, as well as their friends and relatives. He was known by name and was cared about at his bank, stores, and restau-rants he frequented. For the past thirty years, he had become increasingly deaf, which he treated as a small annoyance. His love and kindness blessed scores of people. He is survived by son, Clifford Rinko Wind (Marilyn Holt), daughter, Cynthia Ann Wind Roberts, grand-daughters, Melinda Sue Roberts Honcoop (Chris Honcoop), Rebecca Marie Roberts, great grand-daughter, Alayna Ryder, brother, Donald Wind (Margie Wind), adopted-by-heart grandchildren, Loriann and Amar Khani; niece, Julie Bullock, and nephew, Jeff Thurston. Henry was an avid Mariners fan, and a long-standing member of the Shoreline Christian Refor-med Church. Henry Wind's Celebration of Life service will be at 3 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Shoreline Christian Reformed Church located at 14555 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA. All are welcome to celebrate his life. The family requests that anyone who wishes to make a donation in Henry's memory please give to either of these two groups: Shoreline Christian Reformed Church; their donation page is



