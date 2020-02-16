Henry Richard Bass Jr. Henry Richard Bass Jr., 87, of Everett, WA passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Born in Devils Lake, ND on May 15, 1932 to Henry and Katherine Bass. During his teenage years the family moved to Seattle where he graduated from Ballard High School. Henry served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his return, Henry married his high school sweetheart, Patricia. Henry's working life was spent in public service highlighted by his years with the Seattle Fire Department. Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who is greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; their three sons, Richard, Michael (Jody) and Steven (Megan); seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. At his request there will be no services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020