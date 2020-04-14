Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Vernon Reaves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry "Vernon" Reaves August 27, 1936 - April 5, 2020 On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Henry Vernon Reaves, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 84. Henry "Vern" was born on August 27, 1936 in Kirkland, WA to Lewis Henry "Hank" and Hilda Reaves. He graduated with honors from Everett High School in 1956. While attending high school, Vern met the love of his life, Rita C. Olson. They were married on September 13, 1958. They raised two daughters, Robin L. Hermann and Roxanne L. Pederson. Vern retired from Safeway after 38 years as a meat department manager. He received numerous awards for his service. He was a dedicated worker who never complained. He enjoyed his job and the individuals that he worked with. Vern had a passion for the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, motorhome adventures, and, most importantly, quality time with his family and friends. Known to have a quick wit, Vern had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed nothing more than a captive audience to embellish a good story or joke. Vern was proud of his family and would boast about them at any opportunity presented. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Vern was preceded in death by his father, Hank, and his mother Hilda Bower. He is survived by his true love of 62 years, Rita; along with his two daughters, Robin (Harold) Hermann of Yuma, AZ, and Roxanne (Bradley) Pederson of Port Ludlow, WA; his loving sister, Edna Carlson of Bothell, WA; four grandchildren, Joseph (Dan) Hermann, Kevin (Michelle) Hermann, Annika Pederson, and Janson Pederson; and many loving great grandchildren, niece, nephews, and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.



Henry "Vernon" Reaves August 27, 1936 - April 5, 2020 On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Henry Vernon Reaves, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 84. Henry "Vern" was born on August 27, 1936 in Kirkland, WA to Lewis Henry "Hank" and Hilda Reaves. He graduated with honors from Everett High School in 1956. While attending high school, Vern met the love of his life, Rita C. Olson. They were married on September 13, 1958. They raised two daughters, Robin L. Hermann and Roxanne L. Pederson. Vern retired from Safeway after 38 years as a meat department manager. He received numerous awards for his service. He was a dedicated worker who never complained. He enjoyed his job and the individuals that he worked with. Vern had a passion for the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, motorhome adventures, and, most importantly, quality time with his family and friends. Known to have a quick wit, Vern had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed nothing more than a captive audience to embellish a good story or joke. Vern was proud of his family and would boast about them at any opportunity presented. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Vern was preceded in death by his father, Hank, and his mother Hilda Bower. He is survived by his true love of 62 years, Rita; along with his two daughters, Robin (Harold) Hermann of Yuma, AZ, and Roxanne (Bradley) Pederson of Port Ludlow, WA; his loving sister, Edna Carlson of Bothell, WA; four grandchildren, Joseph (Dan) Hermann, Kevin (Michelle) Hermann, Annika Pederson, and Janson Pederson; and many loving great grandchildren, niece, nephews, and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close