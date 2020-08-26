On August 14th, Herb passed away at the age of 98. Known by many for his love of bridge at The Snohomish Senior Center, his humorous wit and his kind and considerate interest for all. He was proud to be a veteran of the Greatest Generation where he served on the USS Bayfield at Utah Beach in Normandy and then Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He had many stories to share. He is survived by his children Herb Hulse (Debra), Patty Pearsall (Bob), 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He will be missed.

No memorial at this time. Donations may be made to The Snohomish Senior Center.

August 17, 1921 - August 14, 2020