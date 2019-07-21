Herman Leroy Wheaton Herman Wheaton, born June 14, 1938, passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at his home in Everett, WA. He joins his wife, Dorothy in the afterlife and is survived by their eight children: Mitch, Bart, Duane, Curt, Pat, Steve, Curtis, and Teresa; their 15 grand-children and their five great-grandchildren. He was a Navy veteran, active in local youth soccer as a coach and referee, and he retired from a long career at the Alderwood Water District. Leroy loved long walks with his dog, wood carving, collecting rocks and flashlights. He was very fond of any trinket that would light up and never left his house without his trusty Swiss army knife. He was selfless and did everything in order to provide for his family. We will all miss his great stories and we will remember him whenever we see a sparkly rock or a piece of driftwood that has some potential. His celebration of life will be held in September to give the family time to get things settled.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019