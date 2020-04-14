Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hie Sheppard Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 6, 1930 – Mar. 29, 2020 Hie Sheppard Jr. passed away at his home in Marysville, Washington on March 29, 2020. The cause of death was a combination of congestive heart failure and kidney failure. Hie's passing was peaceful, he wasn't in pain, and he was surrounded by his loving family as he slipped from this world. He was 89 years old. Hie was born November 6, 1930 in Williamson, West Virginia – a small coal town on the West Virginia Kentucky border. He was born premature, weighing just 3.5 pounds at birth, and his first bed was a shoebox. His father, Hie Sheppard Sr., was a coal miner who died of black lung in 1940. Hie's mother, Victoria (Dempsey) Parfitt, was a feisty and loving woman who raised her three children while nursing her sick husband. During WWII, Victoria worked in an ammunition factory in Maryland assembling bombs for the war effort. She passed away in 1998. Hie moved to Everett, Washington in 1945 with his mother and siblings. As a young man, he like fast cars and boxing. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. After leaving the service, Hie began working as a millwright in Everett for Weyerhaeuser. He absolutely loved working on steam systems and enjoyed a 45 year career as a millwright and then as a mechanical engineer. Hie was smart and had a high level of grit. At the time (in the 1980s), he was the only mechanical engineer working at Weyerhaeuser corporate without a college degree. Aside from his parents, Hie is preceded in death by his sister, Bernice (Sheppard) Willadsen; his brother in law, Tom Willadsen Sr.; and his daughter, Tracy Sheppard. Hie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathie Sheppard; his daughter, Kimberly Sheppard; his son, Chris Sheppard; his brother, Wallace Sheppard; his nephews, Tom Willadsen Jr. and Dan Willadsen; his former wife, Dixie Sheppard; and his temperamental cat, Bobby. Hie would give you the shirt off his back. He was kind, funny, and a good person. He liked watching (and cussing out) the Mariners. Hie lived a long and full life, and he will be greatly missed by the people fortunate enough to have known him. A celebration of life will be held this summer and a time and date yet to be determined.



