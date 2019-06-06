Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hoakon E. Fredriksen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hoakon Elias Fredriksen On May 24, 2019, Hoakon Fredriksen left this earth to go to his final resting place. He was 88 years old. Hoakon Elias Fredriksen was born in Syre Skudenes, Norway on October 26, 1930 and was the youngest of eight children. Hoakon moved to the United States in 1952 and served in the US Army for two years where he was stationed in France. During his time in France, he met Monique. They dated and were married in France in 1955. Hoakon and Monique began their life together in the United States in 1955 New York and later moved to Seattle, Washington. Hoakon remained in Washington for the remainder of his life. He loved the United States and especially the Pacific Northwest where he could go on so many adventures. Hoakon and Monique were together in this life for 65 years; married 64. He shared a rich and loving life with her and was a wonderful and caring father to his three sons and daughter. He taught his children to work hard, be honest and kind to others. He led a life of adventure with his family which included skiing, fishing at the cabin, boating on his beloved Syre Fjord and camping with his family and friends in their beautiful trailer. Hoakon was an Elevator Technician for Sound Elevator for many years, retiring in 1993. When he first joined the Sound Elevator family, he helped install elevators. One of his proudest installations was on the Cougar Dam located on the South-Fork McKenzie River. Hoakon had many talents which included his ability to draw blueprints for the home he helped build in Edmonds. He tinkered with woodworking, building cabinets, tables, birdhouses and anything that could be built with wood. His skills were many and if you had something that needed fixing, he could find a way to fix it. Hoakon had a love of music and being social. He was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed playing while their many Norwegian friends danced and sang all their favorite Norwegian songs. His love for music extended to the piano and organ. He would sit down and play tunes from his head and fill the house with beautiful music. Hoakon leaves behind a family that loved him dearly. He leaves behind his wife, Monique; sons. Alan, Stephan, Paul; daughter, Heidi, daughters-in-law, Patty, Jennifer and Annette. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Hoakon lived a life well-loved and all that knew him were blessed with his wonderful Norwegian humor. Hoakon loved the Lord and we know that he is with his savior now, free of pain. We miss him but know we will meet again. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

