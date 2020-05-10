Holly Valynn Carver, 35, of Everett, WA, died suddenly of an accidental overdose on April 30, 2020. Holly was a vivacious and loving gal. As her fifth grade teacher remarked, "Holly is very motivated. To do what, she has no idea, but she is a pleasure to have in my class." Holly is survived by her children, Kylee Jones, Ashley Jones, and Seth Jones; parents, Ira Gilman and Tanna Welch; her brothers, Cameron Carver and Alexander Gilman; Cameron's fiance, Sharlene Epting; and half-sister, Jordan Carver. She is also survived by her nephews, Asa, Collin, and Kayden; and niece, Noel. Her niece, McKenzie Valynn, is expected to make her appearance in July. Her ex in-laws were her extended family, and they were Randy, Karen, Adina, and Jeremy. Joshua Jones was her spouse until 2013. Holly also had many cousins, aunts, and uncles that mourn her passing. She is preceded in death by her biological father, Scott Carver. A memorial is pending coronavirus shelter requirements. Donations to her children's education in lieu of gifts can be made at: Tanna Welch In Re Holly Carver Memorial Educational Fund Heritage Bank 1504 132nd Street SE Mill Creek, WA 98012