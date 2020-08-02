Howard Allen Schmitt "Butch", Age 79 of Republic, WA unexpectedly passed away at home on June 22nd.

He was born in January 1941 in Everett, WA to Howard M. Schmitt and Nana E. Maik. He was raised in Marysville, WA where he graduated from Marysville High School in 1959. After high school, he worked for the City of Marysville and volunteered as a local fireman. In 1962, he served active duty in the United States Army and became a reservist while returning to work for the City. He worked in the logging industry throughout the 70s, 80s, and 90s at companies including Howard Hughes Logging in Granite Falls, WA; Jack Edwards Logging in Forks, WA; and Miller Shingle in Granite Falls before permanently moving to Republic in 1995. After retirement, Butch remained active and started working in the refinery for Echo Bay Minerals until it ended production in October 2017.

Butch valued time spent in the great outdoors, be it hiking, hunting, or fishing. He was a proud lifetime member of the NRA. He was an avid reader with a memory of steel; his love for Washington State History was apparent in his massive book collection.

He is survived by his sister Sandra Nush of Marysville, WA, nephew Don (DJ) Nush and wife Sue, Republic, WA, nephew Dan Nush and niece Tricia Nush both of Marysville, great-nieces Danielle, Sara, Allison, and Joleen. He is preceded in death by his parents and younger sister Janet.

Butch's generous soul will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts and memories. An Honor Guard burial occurred June 29th at the Republic Cemetery. The family plans for a memorial service at a future date.

