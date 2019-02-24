Howard Brown, 79, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 14 2019, after an 11 year battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father and brother. Born in Wenatchee, WA, and raised in Arlington, WA, (Bryant.) He returned to the Arlington area in 2003, retiring from Ace Tank in Seattle after 46 years. Howard, family and friends built the Lynnwood, WA, family home in 1972, where he and Linda raised four kids for 30 plus years. He started out with one antique car, and ended up with five. His love for Antique cars was his passion. He enjoyed many family gatherings, Bunco parties and hanging out with his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 58 years, Linda, sons, Ken (Jeryl), Dennis (Joan), daughters, Lisa (Kevin) and Christy; grandchildren, Christa (Steve), Shannon (Ray), Kyle (Bekah), Meredith and Michael, great-grandkids, Miranda, Ella, Kinley and Halle. He will be missed by so many close friends and family. In memory, donations can be made to the Getchell Fire Department, Providence Hospice Care and/or the . There will be a celebration of life towards the end of April.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019