June 24, 1934 - July. 23, 2019 Howard Zinkand, 85, of Stanwood, WA, son of George and Jesse Zinkand, passed away July 23, 2019, at Josehine's Caring Center in Stanwood, WA. He loved his family, scouting and his faith and worked tirelessly to weave them all together throughout most of his life. He devoted much of his time to these ideals he held dear, as he volunteered his time to friends and strangers alike. He was sometimes misunderstood as being hard, but in the end, Howard and loving wife, Elke, have raised five self-reliant children. Howard was a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, scoutmaster and volunteer church leader with many stories and memories that will be remembered forever. Howard started his adult life as an airplane mechanic in the Army. Then he specialized in the kitchen cabinet industry where he eventually became owner operator of Edder Co. cabinet business. He loved woodworking with a passion all the way into his 84th year. He is survived by his sons, David, Daniel, and Eric and families; daughters, Rachel Halte and Laura Farler and their families; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family members that will miss him. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Elke; his parents; and his brother, Robert. Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m., services will be at 11:00 a.m. with a small luncheon on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1345 Ell Road Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Camano Island, WA. Burial and dedication of his grave will be held at 2:30 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home of Stanwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019