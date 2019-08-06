June 24, 1934 - July. 23, 2019 Howard Zinkand, 85, of Stanwood, WA, passed away July 23, 2019, at Josehine's Caring Center in Stanwood, WA. Viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m., services will be at 11:00 a.m. with a small luncheon on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1345 Ell Road Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Camano Island, WA. Burial and dedication of his grave will be held at 2:30 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA 98203. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home of Stanwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 6, 2019