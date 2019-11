Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Howard John Groom Jan. 5, 1949 - Nov. 1, 2017 There is not a day goes by that we don't think of you and miss you very much. Your life was cut too short, but while you were here you touched so many lives. May God Bless You and Keep You in His Loving Arms Forever. Your Sisters and Brother

In Loving Memory of Howard John Groom Jan. 5, 1949 - Nov. 1, 2017 There is not a day goes by that we don't think of you and miss you very much. Your life was cut too short, but while you were here you touched so many lives. May God Bless You and Keep You in His Loving Arms Forever. Your Sisters and Brother Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 1, 2019

