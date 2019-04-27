April 27,1944-March 22, 2019 Howard was born to Clyde and June Lagerstrom and raised in Edmonds, WA. Howard was a 1962 graduate from Edmonds High School, University of Washington graduate in 1966, and a Vietnam veteran. He began his career in Accounting and Finance with GTE/Verizon, retiring in 1996. He and Janet, his wife of 52 years, raised two children and shared happy experiences moving about the country relocating in Texas and Connecticut. Retirement began in Grapeview, WA, enjoying beachfront living including boating, salmon fishing and watching the antics of wildlife neighbors: deer, eagles, otters and even an occasional whale. Golfed many rounds with friends at High Cedars in Orting, WA, while enjoying the majestic views of Mt Rainier. Moving to Snohomish, WA in 2014, there were many happy times spent with children and grandchildren. Howard is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Shannon Lagerstrom of Monroe, WA; son, Greg Lagerstrom (Stephanie) of Lake Stevens, WA; and granddaughters, Allyson (James), Morgan and Avery. He is also survived by sisters, Jane Lagerstrom and Lynda Gucker (Fred); nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. We will celebrate Howard's life on a warm, sunny day in the near future.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 27, 2019