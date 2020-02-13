Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howell William Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howell William (Bill) Jones Howell William (Bill) Jones, 87, of Everett, WA passed away at home on February 9, 2020. Bill was born June 16, 1932 to Florence and Howell Jones in Snohomish, WA. Bill has lived in the Snohomish/Everett area his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia L. (Jarnigan) Jones and his daughter, Marci L. Barton. Bill was the beloved husband of Pat and cherished father of Tom (Becky) Jones, Jani (Bob) Abe, Marci (Ken) Barton and Brad (Bea) Jones. He will be greatly missed by his 15 grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. After Pat passed in 2001, Karole Della Penna became a very close and personal friend and companion of Bill's and will also miss him immensely. Bill leaves behind his two sisters, Audrey Kellerman and Myrna Lucas, both of Snohomish. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews living throughout the US. He could tell you almost exactly where any of them lived and did for a living. Bill attended school at the Roosevelt Elementary and later graduated from Snohomish High School in 1950. There he was active in FFA, football and met his future wife. After graduation, Bill attended WSU for a year before joining the U.S. Marines during the



