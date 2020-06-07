Hugh Faussett Hugh James Faussett passed away May 31, 2020 at Providence Hospital, Everett, WA. He was born May 17, 1959 at Monroe General Hospital to James I. and L. Marlene (McIntosh) Faussett. He is survived by his mother L. Marlene Elmendorf of Snohomish, WA, brothers Guy Faussett of Snohomish, Wesley Faussett of Denver, CO, and Darin Pearson (Amanda) of Marysville, nephews Mitch Faussett of Granite Falls and James Pearson of Marysville, nieces Elizabeth Faussett of Nevada City, CA, Alyssa, Madison, and Abigail Pearson of Marysville, stepsister Robin Elmendorf of Moses Lake, special friend Olga Rasmussen, and many more friends and cousins who he kept in touch with. He was preceded in death by his father James I. Faussett, Dec. 24, 1986, grandparents William McIntosh and Verna (McIntosh) Gabriel, Irvin and Juanita Faussett, and stepbrother Dana Elmendorf. Hugh worked in the fishing industry for over 35 years. Starting out with Stellar Sea, Peter Pan Seafoods, and most recently Signature Seafoods. He loved his work and had many friends from the fishing industry, to name a few Aaron, Hart, and John K. and many more. He grew up in Snohomish. He was a huge sports fan, knowing the name of every player on every team. Many thanks to his cousin Bob Burns and his brother Guy Faussett who flew to Texas to bring Hugh home when he was too ill to fly. Many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Providence Hospital for their wonderful care. A memorial will be held in Sept. due to COVID-19. Hugh's passing was not connected to the virus. He will be missed. Arrangements entrusted to Bauer Funeral Chapel, Snohomish, 360-568-4126. May 17, 1959 - May 31, 2020



