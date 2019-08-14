Hugh A. Fleet Hugh Fleet, age 71, years, died at home on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wilfe of 52 years Madelaine, along with four daughters, Paula (Scott) Mitchell, Tammy (John) Williamson, Amy Christensen, Mollie (David) Maldonado; sister, Nancy (Jim) Dehay; cousins, Susan, Larry and Freddie Curtis; 18 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; Born in Riverdale, MD. He joined the Navy and while stationed in Oak Harbor, WA, he met and married his wife, Madelaine. He retired from Verizon then worked for the Marysville School District. He loved history and volunteered his time teaching the history of the Ameriacan Flags. His Memorial Service is on August 25, 2019 at 2 :00 at the Bryant Community Church in Arlington, WA. His interment is on September 5, 2019 at 1:00 at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 14, 2019