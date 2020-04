Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Ida J. Erickson April 17, 1917 - May 12, 2012 Wishing you were here today, for even just a while, so I could say happy birthday and see your loving smile. As I look upon your picture, sweet memories I recall, of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. May angels hold you closely and sing you a happy birthday song, and I'll be sending wishes and love today and all year long. Love, Jackie and Lynda

In Loving Memory of Ida J. Erickson April 17, 1917 - May 12, 2012 Wishing you were here today, for even just a while, so I could say happy birthday and see your loving smile. As I look upon your picture, sweet memories I recall, of a face so full of sunshine, and a smile for one and all. May angels hold you closely and sing you a happy birthday song, and I'll be sending wishes and love today and all year long. Love, Jackie and Lynda Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 17, 2020

